SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 3 Oct 2022

Today’s Saudi Riyal rate in Pakistan –

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 61.65 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 61.79. Updated on, 3 Oct 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today61.6561.79

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225227.5
EuroEUR218220.5
British PoundGBP245.5248
UAE DirhamAED6161.7
Saudi RiyalSAR6060.6
Kuwaiti DinarKWD746751
Canadian DollarCAD169170.35
Australian DollarAUD150.71151.96
Omani RiyalOMR601.35605.85
Japanese YenJPY1.21.25
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.0250.47
Qatari RiyalQAR63.6164.11
Bahrain DinarBHD615.53620.03
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY32.1732.42
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.529.85
Danish KroneDKK30.1430.49
New Zealand DollarNZD131.4132.6
Singapore DollarSGD161.12162.42
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5721.87
Swedish KronaSEK20.6120.91
Swiss FrancCHF236.36238.11
Indian RupeeINR2.842.92

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

