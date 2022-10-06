Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 6 Oct 2022
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 6 Oct 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 6 Oct 2022

Articles
Advertisement
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 6 Oct 2022

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 6 Oct 2022

Advertisement

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.53 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 59.61. Updated on, 6 Oct 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today59.5359.61

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD226228
EuroEUR221223
British PoundGBP260262.5
UAE DirhamAED61.562.2
Saudi RiyalSAR59.560.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD740.24745.24
Canadian DollarCAD169170.35
Australian DollarAUD148.67149.92
Omani RiyalOMR594.86599.36
Japanese YenJPY1.251.3
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.3149.76
Qatari RiyalQAR62.9363.43
Bahrain DinarBHD609.24613.74
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY32.18932.44
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.1829.53
Danish KroneDKK30.7331.08
New Zealand DollarNZD131.44132.64
Singapore DollarSGD160.79162.09
Norwegians KroneNOK21.121.4
Swedish KronaSEK21.121.4
Swiss FrancCHF233.57235.32
Indian RupeeINR2.812.89

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 9 January 2023
Dollar TO PKR - Today's Dollar Price in Pakistan - 9 January 2023
Rolls-Royce achieves record car sales in 'phenomenal' 2022
Rolls-Royce achieves record car sales in 'phenomenal' 2022
Rupee falls 27 paisas on depleting forex reserves
Rupee falls 27 paisas on depleting forex reserves
U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December
U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December
Mercedes-Benz recalls 324,000 vehicles over engine issue
Mercedes-Benz recalls 324,000 vehicles over engine issue
Disposable cutlery and plates to be banned in England
Disposable cutlery and plates to be banned in England
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story