Edition: English
Edition: English

SAR to PKR rate in Pakistan – 20th Oct, 2022

SAR to PKR

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 58.79 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 58.87. Updated on, 20 Oct 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today58.7958.87

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
USD US DollarUSD225.7228
EUR EuroEUR225228.25
GBP British PoundGBP258.5261.5
AED UAE DirhamAED6363.6
SAR Saudi RiyalSAR6060.6
KWD Kuwaiti DinarKWD708.15713.15
CAD Canadian DollarCAD159.3160.65
AUD Australian DollarAUD137.98139.23
OMR Omani RiyalOMR570.51575.01
JPY Japanese YenJPY1.21.25
MYR Malaysian RinggitMYR46.7347.18
QAR Qatari RiyalQAR60.3460.84
BHD Bahrain DinarBHD584.17588.67
THB Thai BhatTHB5.785.88
CNY Chinese YuanCNY30.5530.8
HKD Hong Kong DollarHKD27.9928.34
DKK Danish KroneDKK29.0929.44
NZD New Zealand DollarNZD124.41125.61
SGD Singapore DollarSGD154.74156.04
NOK Norwegians KroneNOK20.9121.21
SEK Swedish KronaSEK19.7220.02
CHF Swiss FrancCHF220.43222.18
INR Indian RupeeINR2.682.76

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

