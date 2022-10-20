SAR to PKR rate in Pakistan – 20th Oct, 2022

Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 58.79 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 58.87. Updated on, 20 Oct 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

SAR TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 58.79 58.87

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Advertisement