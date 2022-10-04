Advertisement
  • Saudi Riyal TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on 05 Oct 2022
Saudi Riyal TO PKR buying exchange rate is 59.86 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR is 59.94. Updated on, 05 Oct 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Saudi Riyal  TO PKR (Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today59.8659.94

Saudi Riyal  TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD226.5229
EuroEUR223225.5
British PoundGBP255257.5
UAE DirhamAED62.763.3
Saudi RiyalSAR60.461
Kuwaiti DinarKWD734739
Canadian DollarCAD164.67166.02
Australian DollarAUD146.46147.71
Omani RiyalOMR591.9596.4
Japanese YenJPY1.31.35
Malaysian RinggitMYR50.0250.47
Qatari RiyalQAR63.6164.11
Bahrain DinarBHD606.23610.73
Thai BhatTHB6.26.3
Chinese YuanCNY32.0932.34
Hong Kong DollarHKD29.0429.39
Danish KroneDKK30.0530.4
New Zealand DollarNZD131.4132.6
Singapore DollarSGD159160.3
Norwegians KroneNOK21.5721.87
Swedish KronaSEK20.6120.91
Swiss FrancCHF230.56232.31
Indian RupeeINR2.792.87

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

