SAY Global helping people with speech impediment

KARACHI: SAY Global has organised multiple stigma-breaking sessions to build up the courage of people suffering from speech impediment to come forward, accept themselves for who they are and get treatment.

Ahmad Abdullah, the founder of SAY Global knew how life could be tough for the people suffering from speech impediment – stuttering, as he was also facing challenges due to this.

He founded SAY Global, a platform where millions like him could get help to treat their speech impediment and mental health issues.

SAY Global has been able to provide a platform to those who once had low self-esteem. They have not only become productive members of society but have also set an example for others to follow.

SAY Global got thorough projections from Shell Tameer which further played a crucial role in people reaching out to them. The team hopes to continue to keep helping people.

SAY Global is one of the pioneers of Group Speech Therapy sessions. They have had nine batches so far.

Regular collaborations with organisations such as Toastmasters International and Rotary International have played key roles in helping people deal with social anxiety and phobia in the art of public speaking and leadership skills.

The team plans to take forward their operations globally so they could help people all around the world.

