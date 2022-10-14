Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition is now available in Pakistan

Suzuki Cultus new price in Pakistan 2022
Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition has been introduced by Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) in Pakistan, and reservations for the car are now being taken at the company’s accredited dealerships all over the nation.
The Swift GL CVT Limited Edition has undergone various visual improvements to improve the appearance of the well-liked hatchback.
The new features include:
The vehicle appears to have no additional modifications, and every other aspect is the same as the standard Suzuki Swift GL CVT being sold by the firm.
Enjoy convenience and luxury features with a stylish rear SPOILER and a comfortable center ARMREST!
Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition costs Rs. 3,450,000, just Rs. 30,000 more than the regular Swift GL CVT, which is priced at Rs. 3,420,000.
Here is the cost for each Suzuki Swift variation that the company is currently selling:
|Variant
|Price (PKR)
|Swift GL M/T
|3,180,000
|Swift GL CVT
|3,420,000
|Swift GL CVT Limited Edition
|3,450,000
|Swift GLX CVT
|3,760,000
