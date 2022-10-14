Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition is now available in Pakistan

Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition has been introduced by Pak Suzuki Motor Company.

The vehicle appears to have no additional modifications.

It costs Rs. 30,000 more than the regular Swift GLCVT.

The Swift GL CVT Limited Edition has undergone various visual improvements to improve the appearance of the well-liked hatchback.

The new features include:

Comfortable Center Armrest

Enjoy convenience and luxury features with a stylish rear SPOILER and a comfortable center ARMREST!

Be the first one in your circle to own the Limited Edition Suzuki Swift. Visit your nearest Suzuki Authorized Dealership today and book your vehicle. pic.twitter.com/vRxeRdmzPe — Suzuki Pakistan (@SuzukiPakistan) October 12, 2022

Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition Price in Pakistan:

Here is the cost for each Suzuki Swift variation that the company is currently selling:

Variant Price (PKR) Swift GL M/T 3,180,000 Swift GL CVT 3,420,000 Swift GL CVT Limited Edition 3,450,000 Swift GLX CVT 3,760,000

