  • Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition is now available in Pakistan
  • Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition has been introduced by Pak Suzuki Motor Company.
  • The vehicle appears to have no additional modifications.
  • It costs Rs. 30,000 more than the regular Swift GLCVT.
Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition has been introduced by Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) in Pakistan, and reservations for the car are now being taken at the company’s accredited dealerships all over the nation.

The Swift GL CVT Limited Edition has undergone various visual improvements to improve the appearance of the well-liked hatchback.

The new features include:

  • Comfortable Center Armrest
  • Stylish Rear Spoiler
The vehicle appears to have no additional modifications, and every other aspect is the same as the standard Suzuki Swift GL CVT being sold by the firm.

Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition Price in Pakistan:

Suzuki Swift GL CVT Limited Edition costs Rs. 3,450,000, just Rs. 30,000 more than the regular Swift GL CVT, which is priced at Rs. 3,420,000.

Here is the cost for each Suzuki Swift variation that the company is currently selling:

VariantPrice (PKR)
Swift GL M/T3,180,000
Swift GL CVT3,420,000
Swift GL CVT Limited Edition3,450,000
Swift GLX CVT3,760,000
