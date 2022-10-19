Terra Classic Price Prediction 2022 – Is LUNC Dead

Two of the best crypto traders properly forecasted the end of the bull run on the day the Terra Classic price (LUNC) reached its 2022 high.

On September 8th, the LUNC price on Binance reached $0.000593, and as of mid-October, LUNC is trading more than 50% lower, below the $0.0003 support level.

Terra LUNA Classic Price Prediction

Terra Classic Price Prediction – Is LUNC Dead, and Two Experts Forecast ‘Zero’

Light Crypto Light (@lightcrypto), with 169,000 followers, tweeted: “Think LUNC burn trade is likely to implode, momentum just broke, elevator down is a high chance.”

GCR (@GiganticRebirth), who has 187,000 followers, responded from his secondary account with “that’s correct, zero.” Back in March, GCR reportedly won a $10 million wager against former Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon with his negative Terra LUNA pricing estimate.

Light, who operates a prop trading firm, then released a lengthy tweet thread with a mix of fundamental and technical analysis a few days later:

He predicted that the Terra Classic price action would be a pump and dump

He predicted that the Terra Classic price action would be a pump and dump – “pumped by hit-and-run developers and cynical exchange operators, all taking advantage of the hordes of retail looking to make it all back in one trade” – and that LUNC would drop 90%+ to return to its origin, or lower, a few days later.

Later that month, the LUNC price fell 70% to $0.000179, but nothing falls in a straight line (the Terra LUNA collapse in May was a black swan event caused by the circulating supply hyper inflating to 6.5 trillion).

Light’s prognosis – he charted a target of $0.00004, the yearly low of the new Terra Classic asset since the hard fork, reached on June 9th 2022 – would require the LUNC price to decrease 84% from today’s price.

