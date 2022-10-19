Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Terra Classic Price Prediction 2022 – Is LUNC Dead
Terra Classic Price Prediction 2022 – Is LUNC Dead

Terra Classic Price Prediction 2022 – Is LUNC Dead

Articles
Advertisement
Terra Classic Price Prediction 2022 – Is LUNC Dead

Terra Classic Price Prediction 2022 – Is LUNC Dead

Advertisement

Two of the best crypto traders properly forecasted the end of the bull run on the day the Terra Classic price (LUNC) reached its 2022 high.

On September 8th, the LUNC price on Binance reached $0.000593, and as of mid-October, LUNC is trading more than 50% lower, below the $0.0003 support level.

Terra LUNA Classic Price Prediction – Light Crypto

Terra Classic Price Prediction – Is LUNC Dead, and Two Experts Forecast ‘Zero’

Two of the best crypto traders properly forecasted the end of the bull run on the day the Terra Classic price (LUNC) reached its 2022 high.

Advertisement

On September 8th, the LUNC price on Binance reached $0.000593, and as of mid-October, LUNC is trading more than 50% lower, below the $0.0003 support level.

Light Crypto Light (@lightcrypto), with 169,000 followers, tweeted: “Think LUNC burn trade is likely to implode, momentum just broke, elevator down is a high chance.”

GCR (@GiganticRebirth), who has 187,000 followers, responded from his secondary account with “that’s correct, zero.” Back in March, GCR reportedly won a $10 million wager against former Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon with his negative Terra LUNA pricing estimate.

Light, who operates a prop trading firm, then released a lengthy tweet thread with a mix of fundamental and technical analysis a few days later:

He predicted that the Terra Classic price action would be a pump and dump – “pumped by hit-and-run developers and cynical exchange operators, all taking advantage of the hordes of retail looking to make it all back in one trade” – and that LUNC would drop 90%+ to return to its origin, or lower, a few days later.

Later that month, the LUNC price fell 70% to $0.000179, but nothing falls in a straight line (the Terra LUNA collapse in May was a black swan event caused by the circulating supply hyper inflating to 6.5 trillion).
Advertisement
Light’s prognosis – he charted a target of $0.00004, the yearly low of the new Terra Classic asset since the hard fork, reached on June 9th 2022 – would require the LUNC price to decrease 84% from today’s price.

Also Read

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022 – Will BTC Pump to $1 Million?
Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022 – Will BTC Pump to $1 Million?

Bitcoin remained rangebound between $19,000 and $19,400 during the European session as...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 29 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in SAR – Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia – 29 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 29 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in AED – Today’s Gold Price in Dubai – 29 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi- Today's Gold Rate in Karachi- 29 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi- Today's Gold Rate in Karachi- 29 Jan 2023
Currency Rate in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound - 29 Jan 2023
Currency Rate in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound - 29 Jan 2023
Pound TO PKR - Today's GBP to PKR - 29 Jan 2023
Pound TO PKR - Today's GBP to PKR - 29 Jan 2023
SAR TO PKR - Today's Saudi Riyal to PKR - 29 Jan 2023
SAR TO PKR - Today's Saudi Riyal to PKR - 29 Jan 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story