  • Today’s Euro rate in Pakistan – 17 th Oct, 2022
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is 213.63 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 213.92. Updated on, 17 Oct 2022

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today213.63213.92

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD220.5222.5
EuroEUR217219
British PoundGBP250253
UAE DirhamAED6161.6
Saudi RiyalSAR5959.6
Kuwaiti DinarKWD705.99710.99
Canadian DollarCAD159.15160.5
Australian DollarAUD137.44138.69
Omani RiyalOMR568.55573.05
Japanese YenJPY1.11.15
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.6847.13
Qatari RiyalQAR60.1460.64
Bahrain DinarBHD582.18586.68
Thai BhatTHB5.765.86
Chinese YuanCNY30.5230.77
Hong Kong DollarHKD27.728.05
Danish KroneDKK28.7629.11
New Zealand DollarNZD122.95124.15
Singapore DollarSGD152.72154.02
Norwegians KroneNOK20.6720.97
Swedish KronaSEK19.4619.76
Swiss FrancCHF219.09220.84
Indian RupeeINR2.662.74
BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

