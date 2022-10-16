Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • Today’s Pound rate in Pakistan – 16th Oct, 2022
Today’s Pound rate in Pakistan – 16th Oct, 2022

Today’s Pound rate in Pakistan – 16th Oct, 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Today’s Pound rate in Pakistan – 16th Oct, 2022

Today’s Pound rate in Pakistan – 16th Oct, 2022

Advertisement

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 247.3 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 247.64. Updated on, 16 Oct 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today247.3247.64

British Pound TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

Advertisement
CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD220.5222.5
EuroEUR217219
British PoundGBP250253
UAE DirhamAED6161.6
Saudi RiyalSAR5959.6
Kuwaiti DinarKWD705.99710.99
Canadian DollarCAD159.15160.5
Australian DollarAUD137.44138.69
Omani RiyalOMR568.55573.05
Japanese YenJPY1.11.15
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.6847.13
Qatari RiyalQAR60.1460.64
Bahrain DinarBHD582.18586.68
Thai BhatTHB5.765.86
Chinese YuanCNY30.5230.77
Hong Kong DollarHKD27.728.05
Danish KroneDKK28.7629.11
New Zealand DollarNZD122.95124.15
Singapore DollarSGD152.72154.02
Norwegians KroneNOK20.6720.97
Swedish KronaSEK19.4619.76
Swiss FrancCHF219.09220.84
Indian RupeeINR2.662.74

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in Karachi- Today's Gold Rate in Karachi- 23 Jan 2023
Gold Rate in Karachi- Today's Gold Rate in Karachi- 23 Jan 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2023
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2023
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 23 January 2023
GBP TO PKR - Today British Pound Rate in Pakistan - 23 January 2023
AED TO PKR - Today's UAE Dirham to PKR - 23 January 2023
AED TO PKR - Today's UAE Dirham to PKR - 23 January 2023
Saudi Riyal to PKR - Today's SAR to PKR - 23 January 2023
Saudi Riyal to PKR - Today's SAR to PKR - 23 January 2023
EURO TO PKR - Today's Euro Rate in Pakistan - 23 January 2023
EURO TO PKR - Today's Euro Rate in Pakistan - 23 January 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story