Today’s Pound rate in Pakistan – 17th Oct, 2022

GBP to PKR buying exchange rate is 247.3 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 247.64. Updated on, 17 Oct 2022.

British Pound to PKR Exchange rates fluctuates all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

British Pound to PKR exchange rates

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 247.3 247.64

British Pound TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 220.5 222.5 Euro EUR 217 219 British Pound GBP 250 253 UAE Dirham AED 61 61.6 Saudi Riyal SAR 59 59.6 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 705.99 710.99 Canadian Dollar CAD 159.15 160.5 Australian Dollar AUD 137.44 138.69 Omani Riyal OMR 568.55 573.05 Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.15 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.68 47.13 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.14 60.64 Bahrain Dinar BHD 582.18 586.68 Thai Bhat THB 5.76 5.86 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.52 30.77 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.7 28.05 Danish Krone DKK 28.76 29.11 New Zealand Dollar NZD 122.95 124.15 Singapore Dollar SGD 152.72 154.02 Norwegians Krone NOK 20.67 20.97 Swedish Krona SEK 19.46 19.76 Swiss Franc CHF 219.09 220.84 Indian Rupee INR 2.66 2.74 Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.