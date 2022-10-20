Advertisement
  US Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan – 20 Oct, 2022
US Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan – 20 Oct, 2022

US Dollar to PKR

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 220.85 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is PKR 221.35Updated on, 20 Oct 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today220.85221.35
The US Dollar rate was Rs.  220.85 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on (19 Oct 2022) and increased today, bringing the new Dollar to PKR currency exchange rate at Rs. 220.85.

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you with date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website

