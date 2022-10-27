USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 28 Oct 2022

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR223.2as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is PKR 225.5. Updated on, 28 Oct 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING 26 Oct 22 PKR 223.2 PKR 225.5

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 223.2 225.5 Euro EUR 225 227 British Pound GBP 259.5 262 UAE Dirham AED 64 64.7 Saudi Riyal SAR 59.2 59.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 710.17 715.17 Canadian Dollar CAD 162.12 163.47 Australian Dollar AUD 142.76 144.01 Omani Riyal OMR 571.04 575.54 Japanese Yen JPY 1.12 1.18 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.38 46.83 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.33 60.83 Bahrain Dinar BHD 584.05 589 Thai Bhat THB 5.78 5.88 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.64 30.89 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28 28.35 Danish Krone DKK 29.73 30.08 New Zealand Dollar NZD 128.14 129.34 Singapore Dollar SGD 156.34 157.64 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.14 21.44 Swedish Krona SEK 19.99 20.29 Swiss Franc CHF 222.69 224.44 Indian Rupee INR 2.68 2.76 Advertisement