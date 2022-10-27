USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 28 Oct 2022

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR223.2as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is PKR 225.5. Updated on, 28 Oct 2022.
Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.
USD to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|26 Oct 22
|PKR 223.2
|PKR 225.5
USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan
|CURRENCY
|SYMBOL
|BUYING
|SELLING
|US Dollar
|USD
|223.2
|Euro
|EUR
|225
|British Pound
|GBP
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|64
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|59.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|710.17
|715.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|162.12
|163.47
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|144.01
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|571.04
|575.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.12
|1.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.38
|46.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.33
|60.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|584.05
|589
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.78
|5.88
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|30.64
|30.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28
|28.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.73
|30.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|128.14
|129.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|156.34
|157.64
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.14
|21.44
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|19.99
|20.29
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|222.69
|224.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.68
|2.76