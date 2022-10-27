USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 28 Oct 2022

USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 28 Oct 2022

Articles
Advertisement
USD TO PKR – Today’s Dollar rate in Pakistan – 28 Oct 2022

USD TO PKR

Advertisement

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is  PKR223.2as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is PKR 225.5Updated on, 28 Oct 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

USD to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
26 Oct 22PKR 223.2PKR 225.5

USD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD223.2
225.5
EuroEUR225
227
British PoundGBP
259.5
262
UAE DirhamAED64
64.7
Saudi RiyalSAR59.2
59.8
Kuwaiti DinarKWD710.17715.17
Canadian DollarCAD162.12163.47
Australian DollarAUD
142.76
144.01
Omani RiyalOMR571.04575.54
Japanese YenJPY1.121.18
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.3846.83
Qatari RiyalQAR60.3360.83
Bahrain DinarBHD584.05589
Thai BhatTHB5.785.88
Chinese YuanCNY30.6430.89
Hong Kong DollarHKD2828.35
Danish KroneDKK29.7330.08
New Zealand DollarNZD128.14129.34
Singapore DollarSGD156.34157.64
Norwegians KroneNOK21.1421.44
Swedish KronaSEK19.9920.29
Swiss FrancCHF222.69224.44
Indian RupeeINR2.682.76
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story