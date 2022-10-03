ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) held a webinar on “Highlighting Hindutva’s Global Network, and Human Rights Violations against the Indian Muslims and in IIOJK,”, a statement said.

IPRI’s President Ambassador Dr Raza Muhammad (Retd) pointed out at the evolution of Indian society, and how the concept of secularism has received a setback at the hands of Hindu radicalism.

A hate for minorities is creeping in the society, and Muslims and other minorities are on the receiving end, he said, adding that unfortunately faith-inspired Hindu state is today’s India’s identity.

The speakers underscored the degeneration process that has erupted in India since it has recourse to Hindu fundamentalism as its political and national narrative.

They observed that pluralism and diversity are at threat, and genocide in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has further upped the ante.

Advertisement

The speakers also deliberated upon the gross human rights violations at the hands of security forces and the phased-wised political and legislative discrimination against the Muslims of India.

India’s xenophobic approach in Kashmir and human rights violations have undermined human dignity, it was remarked.

The international lawfare aspect was thoroughly highlighted and observed that India stands in violation to international conventions, and it must abide by law. The international system is under threat from a populist regime in India.

The Nehruvian concept of nationalism is under threat because of Hindutva strides, and is casting its negativity at home and abroad. India is in need of some strong introspection in order to stem the decay of society on communal lines.

Qauid-e-Azam University School of Politics and International Relations Associate Professor Dr Mujeeb Afzal, Ambassador Asif Durrani (Retd), IPRI International Law and Lawfare Research Fellow Maham Naweed, Brig Raashid Wali Janjua (Retd) and Dr Aneel Salman participated in the discussion.