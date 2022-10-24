XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 24th Oct 2022

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralised, open-source technology, was introduced in 2021. The XRP Ledger offers advantages such as low transaction costs ($0.0002 on average), quick settlement times (3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second), and intrinsically green characteristics (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient). The first decentralised exchange (DEX) and unique tokenization functionalities are also included in the XRP Ledger technology. The XRP Ledger has successfully closed 70 million ledgers since its launch in 2012.

Today’s XRP Price

DATE XRP USD Today 01 0.455526 USD

This week, the price of XRP is falling. In the previous seven days, the cost of XRP has decreased by 4.79%. In the previous day, the price dropped by 0.35%. The cost dropped by 0.78% in the previous hour alone. Per XRP, the price at the moment is PKR 99.509205. XRP is 88.18% lower than its all-time high, which was PKR 841.842547.

There are currently 49,887,015,710 XRP in circulation.

XRP Price Prediction

A failed attempt to get beyond the $0.465 barrier resulted in rejection for the ripple price. The midpoint of the $0.331 to $0.464 range, at $0.397, might be the target of a correction if the daily candlestick closes below this level.

Overlapping the mentioned midpoint at $0.397 is a demand zone between $0.381 and $0.433, which should give investors a cushion to withstand incoming selling pressure.

Investors could think about collecting XRP between $0.397 and $0.433 levels depending on how the price of Bitcoin develops, which has an impact on the entire market. The price of XRP may retest the $0.561 resistance level if the ensuing spike in purchasing pressure intensifies and overcomes the $0.464 barrier.