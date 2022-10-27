XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 28th Oct 2022

DATE XRP USD Today 01 $0.4692 USD

XRP Price Prediction

During the last trading week of October, the price of XRP is giving out encouraging signs. Since Monday’s XRP price is up 4%, the bulls are mounting revenge following a weekend of downward price activity.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is $0.4671. The digital remittance token tested an upward trend channel that served as resistance in mid-September once again last week. On September 19, the bulls successfully broke through the resistance, and since then, all sell-offs have occurred amid rather light volume.

The directional bias is still bullish as long as the XRP price can maintain above the ascending trend channel. In the upcoming days, the bulls are likely to go for the 21-day simple moving average close to $0.50.

In the event that the bears break the swing lows at $0.42, the uptrend thesis could be proven false. A further slide toward the $0.39 liquidity level is a possibility if the breach takes place. The price of XRP would drop by 15% as a result of this action.

With a 24-hour trading volume of $1,742,156,117 USD, the current live XRP price is $0.469239 USD. Our XRP to USD exchange rate is constantly updated. XRP has increased by 0.85% during the past day. With a live market cap of $23,502,025,418 USD, CoinMarketCap currently ranks #6. It has a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins and a circulating supply of 50,085,407,159 XRP coins.

