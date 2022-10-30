XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ethereum Price, 31th Oct 2022

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), which was introduced in 2021, is a piece of technology that is open-source, permissionless, and decentralised. The XRP Ledger has many advantages, among of which are its cheap cost ($0.0002 per transaction), speed (transactions are settled in 3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second), and intrinsically environmentally friendly characteristics (carbon-neutral and energy-efficient).

Additionally, the XRP Ledger incorporates both the world’s first decentralised exchange (DEX) as well as options for custom tokenization directly within the protocol. Since its launch in 2012, the XRP Ledger has maintained a stable and reliable level of operation, successfully closing 70 million ledgers.

XRP Price Today

DATE XRP USD Today 01 $0.4628 USD

XRP Price Prediction

The real-time price of XRP is currently $0.462557 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume is currently $1,286,559,741 USD. Our XRP to USD pricing is always up to date with real-time updates. During the past day, XRP has experienced a loss of 1.77%. The current position on CoinMarketCap is number six, and the market cap is currently sitting at $23,167,373,123 USD. There are a total of 50,085,407,159 XRP coins available for circulation, with a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000,000 XRP coins.