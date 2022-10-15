Yamaha YBR 125 price in Pakistan & specs.

Yamaha Motor Co. has developed a significant market presence in Pakistan.

Different 125cc models from Yamaha have been introduced to the local market.

The cost of the Yamaha YBR 125 motorcycle in Pakistan is PKR 300,000.

Over the years, Yamaha Motor Co. has developed a significant market presence in Pakistan. Some of the best quality bikes in the country are produced by this company.

Honda and other top rivals have faced stiff competition from Yamaha bikes. When the company first introduced the Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan, enthusiasts questioned whether the new motorcycle would make a name for itself against the Honda CG 125.

However, the bike’s astounding national success dispelled all of the skepticism. Different 125cc models from Yamaha have been introduced to the local market.

Today, we’ll examine the Yamaha YBR 125 price in Pakistan as well as its characteristics and other information.

Yamaha YBR 125 Specifications

With a two-valve DCI injection system engine, the Yamaha YBR 125 upholds the company’s excellent standards (12V).

For quick launches, there are self-start and kick-start buttons available. The frontal zone gives the bike a distinctive appearance by concealing a halogen headlamp with a smoked shield.

Furthermore, the rear brakes are drum brakes while the front brakes feature disc brakes.

Yamaha YBR 125 Pakistan also has an oil damper, coil-spring, and telescopic front suspension. The adjustable rear suspension of this bike adds value and makes it a good choice for most riders.

Yamaha provides the YBR 125 in the following color options.

Racing Blue

Vibrant Cocktail Red

Yamaha YBR price in Pakistan

The cost of the Yamaha YBR 125 motorcycle in Pakistan is PKR 300,000.

Comparatively, it costs more than its rivals. For detailed pricing, you can contact the local dealerships.

