1500 prize bond list 2022 will be declared tomorrow!

KARACHI: Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list will be announced tomorrow on 15th November, 2022 at Karachi.
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3,000,000 while three prizes of Rs1,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500 /- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.
1500 prize bond 2022 list
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 1500
|Faisalabad
|15-11-2022
|3,000,000 PKR
|1,000,000 PKR
|18,500 PKR
