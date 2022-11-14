Advertisement
  • 1500 prize bond list 2022 will be declared tomorrow!
1500 prize bond list 2022 will be declared tomorrow!
KARACHI: Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list will be announced tomorrow on 15th November, 2022 at Karachi.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3,000,000  while three prizes of Rs1,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500 /- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

1500 prize bond 2022 list

Bond WorthCityDateFirst PrizeSecond PrizeThird Prize
Rs 1500Faisalabad15-11-20223,000,000 PKR1,000,000 PKR18,500 PKR
