1500 prize bond list 2022 will be declared tomorrow!

KARACHI: Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list will be announced tomorrow on 15th November, 2022 at Karachi.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3,000,000 while three prizes of Rs1,000,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500 /- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

1500 prize bond 2022 list

Advertisement Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 1500 Faisalabad 15-11-2022 3,000,000 PKR 1,000,000 PKR 18,500 PKR Advertisement