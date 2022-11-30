Amazon used AWS on a satellite in space

Amazon announced on Tuesday that its cloud computing division successfully ran a software suite on a satellite in space.

In a “first-of-its-kind” experiment, Amazon’s cloud computing division ran a software suite on a satellite in space, the company said Tuesday.

Amazon Web Services, or AWS, worked with the Italian company D-Orbit and the Swedish company Unibap to show off the prototype satellite software. Over the past 10 months, the experiment was done in low Earth orbit. A D-Orbit satellite was used as the test platform.

The success of the AWS demo has implications for the whole space industry. Spacecraft, like space stations and satellites, have trouble storing data and talking to each other while they are in orbit.

For a “downlink,” which is the process of sending data from space to Earth, a spacecraft must connect to a ground station. This connection is limited by things like how fast it can be made and how long the spacecraft can be above the ground station at once.

The software at AWS looked at the pictures and decided which ones would be the most helpful to send to the ground. It also made the images up to 42% smaller.

“We showed that we could increase the productivity of the satellite,”

Peterson said that the experiment also showed that AWS can help companies do “insight operations on the satellite” without having to wait until they can “downlink” to Earth.

“We can train models to recognise almost anything,” Peterson said. “This gives us the ability to improve the use of a very expensive asset in space and to take a lot of data, get insights, and put them into action faster.”

Since its launch in 2020, AWS’s Aerospace and Satellite Solutions unit has grown steadily. The company now offers cloud services to a wide range of customers and partners in the space sector.

