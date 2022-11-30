Biggest European bond buyer thinking to trade

With inflation at record highs and a number of rate hikes under its belt, the markets are now waiting to hear how and when the European Central Bank will sell bonds.

Back in October, Christine Lagarde, the head of the ECB, said that when they talk about selling bonds, they will focus on three main things.

“It is right that the balance sheet be normalised over time in a measured and predictable way,” Lagarde said Monday.

In the next few weeks, the European Central Bank might be able to answer a question that has been bothering people for a long time. The answer could have big effects on the financial markets.

At its meeting in December, the ECB will talk about and give more specific details about how it will remove 8.8 trillion euros ($9.21 trillion) from its balance sheet. This is called “quantitative tightening.”

For years, the central bank’s monetary policy has been very loose. For example, it has been buying sovereign debt from all over Europe to keep the cost of borrowing low for governments and, in turn, for people. This has helped the economy grow.

But since inflation is at record highs and the ECB has already raised rates a few times, the markets are waiting for more information about how and when the ECB will sell these bonds.

Marchel Alexandrovich, a European economist at Saltmarsh Economics, said, “In December, the most important question is what they’ll do about QT.”

Back in October, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that when they talk about selling bonds, they will focus on three main things: the outlook for inflation, the actions taken so far, and the transmission lag, which is the amount of time it takes for a monetary decision to affect the economy.

Lagarde confirmed the schedule on Monday. She told European lawmakers, “In December, we will also lay out the main rules for reducing the amount of bonds we hold in our asset purchase programme portfolio.”

Measured and expected

Officials from the ECB have said that the process will likely be “gradual” and “predictable,” which means that it is unlikely to depend on meetings.

At the moment, the central bank decides on interest rates at each meeting. It says this is because there is so much uncertainty that it can’t give the markets more specific information in the medium term.

Because of this, economists don’t think that all the details will be laid out in December.

“In December, the ECB will lay out some general principles for how it plans to do QT, but it won’t say yet how much and when the balance sheet run-off will happen,” said Franziska Palmas, a senior Europe economist at Capital Economics.

She also said that the changes to the balance sheet that are coming up will probably only affect the APP (Asset Purchase Program) holdings and not PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program).

APP started in the middle of 2014 to deal with the fact that inflation kept staying low. From January to October 2019, it was frozen, and it stayed that way until July 2022. PEPP, on the other hand, was a more flexible programme for buying bonds that was started during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of a wider plan to boost the economy, the ECB has been reinvesting the profits it made from buying assets. Some people think that the ECB will stop making these reinvestments instead of selling the bonds to start getting rid of its balance sheet.

“The only way the ECB will reduce its APP holdings is if it stops reinvesting the money from APP assets that mature instead of selling them.” “The pace of QT may be slow at first because the ECB is still reinvesting most of the money from assets that mature,” Palmas said.

Economists at Nomura also think that as a first step toward reducing its balance sheet, the ECB will slow down these reinvestments.

They said in a research note after the last ECB meeting, “We think the ECB will only let 1/3 of APP portfolio redemptions be rolled off, with the rest being re-invested.” The same note says this should start happening in the second quarter of 2023.

Frederik Ducrozet, who is in charge of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management and closely follows the ECB, said that the bank “will probably introduce so-called caps on monthly reinvestments under the APP programme, above which the ECB will stop reinvesting the proceeds of maturing securities.”

He also said that this probably would begin in March.

As of October 2022, the ECB had bought 2.74 trillion euros net worth of government debt.

