BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 10th Nov 2022

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Eherium Price, 10th Nov 2022
All of the major cryptocurrencies are on a sharp downward trend as...
All of the major cryptocurrencies are on a sharp downward trend as the Asian session gets underway, and the global market cap of cryptocurrencies has fallen below $1 trillion on concerns over the insolvency of FTX. To reach $1,470, The price of bitcoin dropped significantly and traded at $19,600, breaking through an upward trendline.
|DATE
|BTC
|USD
|Today
|01
|17,025.98
The price of Bitcoin is at $19,600, and there are $60 billion worth of trades every day. Over 6% of Bitcoin was lost during the Asian session. With a live market cap of $378 billion, down from $438 billion yesterday, CoinMarketCap presently ranks it #1.
The triple bottom support at $20,000 and an upward channel at $20,400 have been breached by Bitcoin, changing the technical perspective from bullish to negative. On the 4-hour timescale, Bitcoin has also developed a “three black crows” candlestick pattern, signifying a significant bearish bias among investors.
A break of this level might expose Bitcoin to a price as low as $18,650. On the downside, Bitcoin’s immediate support is around $19,230. A negative trend is supported by both leading and trailing indicators including the RSI, MACD, and 50-day moving averages.
A breach below will open the door for more selling till $18,000 and $17,650 if BTC is unable to reverse the downtrend at $18,650.
On the upside, Bitcoin’s immediate barrier is still near $20,000; if this level is broken, BTC may reach $20,635. Today’s bias is still bearish.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.