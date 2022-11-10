BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 11th Nov 2022

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Eherium Price, 11th Nov 2022
The enormous downturn that has been affecting the bitcoin market keeps going. The value of major cryptocurrencies declined on November 10 in the early going after the market worth of all cryptocurrencies dropped by almost 11% to $809 billion the day before.
The total volume of the cryptocurrency market fell 11% to $189 billion over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin drop to around $16,010.
The total volume in DeFi was $8.57 billion, or more over 4% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume. The total 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market was $180 billion, or 95% of the total volume of all stablecoins.
Bitcoin is currently trading for $16,015 and has a $100 billion 24-hour trading volume. During the Asian session, Bitcoin lost more than 12%, and it has lost more than 20% over the last week. With a live market cap of $314 billion, down from $351 billion yesterday, CoinMarketCap presently ranks it #1.
Technically, Bitcoin has above the $18,244 triple bottom support level; closing candles below this level might cause a decline to $16,000.
Additionally, Bitcoin has developed a “three black crows” pattern on the daily period, which suggests the potential of a decline continuance. Increased selling pressure may cause Bitcoin’s price to drop to $14,500.
Closing candles above $16,000 may indicate the beginning of a bullish correction because forward-looking technical indicators like the RSI and MACD have reached the oversold region. Positively, Bitcoin’s immediate resistance barrier still stands at $18,244.
