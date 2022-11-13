BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 14th Nov 2022

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is currently trading for $16,015 and has a $100 billion 24-hour trading volume. During the Asian session, Bitcoin lost more than 12%, and it has lost more than 20% over the last week. With a live market cap of $314 billion, down from $351 billion yesterday, CoinMarketCap presently ranks it #1.

Technically, Bitcoin has above the $18,244 triple bottom support level; closing candles below this level might cause a decline to $16,000.

Additionally, Bitcoin has developed a “three black crows” pattern on the daily period, which suggests the potential of a decline continuance. Increased selling pressure may cause Bitcoin’s price to drop to $14,500.

Closing candles above $16,000 may indicate the beginning of a bullish correction because forward-looking technical indicators like the RSI and MACD have reached the oversold region. Positively, Bitcoin’s immediate resistance barrier still stands at $18,244.