BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 21st Nov 2022

The market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is $821 billion as of Sunday, November 20, down 1.93% from the previous day. DeFi coin market capitalization has dropped by 1.83%.

The most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has largely not altered since hitting a low of $15,828 and is currently up 6%. There hasn’t been any movement in Bitcoin because it’s been stuck below $17,000 for days.

This was perhaps to be expected given the low trading volumes. The impact cascades to the alternative currency, with Ethereum (ETH) in particular finding it difficult to hold over $1,200.

Let’s examine the key developments that now affect the bitcoin industry.

Today Bitcoin Price

DATE BTC USD Today 01 16,573.94 Bitcoin Price Prediction The 24-hour trading volume for Bitcoin is $18 billion, and the price is currently $16,553. Over 0.50% less Bitcoin was traded in the previous day. With a current market worth of $318 billion, CoinMarketCap is now ranked first. 19,212,587 BTC coins are now in circulation out of a total supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins. Currently, the price of bitcoin is stabilizing within a large trading range of $15,800 and $17,200. Since the price of bitcoin has dropped below the 23.6% Fibonacci level of $17,250, the probability of a downturn up until the next support zone of $15,800 is still high. On the downside, Bitcoin's immediate support is at $14,530, and if the bearish trend persists, the price might drop as low as $13,850. If current support fails to hold, Bitcoin's price may drop below $15,830 since the RSI and 50-day moving average show a negative bias. However, the bias is still strongly in favor of selling below $17,250 today. On the other hand, increased BTC demand might raise the price of BTC/USD above $18,250 and up toward $20,000.