BTC Price Prediction: Today’s Bitcoin Price, 30th Nov 2022

The November 29 Bitcoin price prediction is still pessimistic under the $16,360 support level, which will eventually turn into resistance. China is the second-largest economy in the world, and protests there have had a negative effect on equities and cryptocurrencies all around the world.

The market for cryptocurrencies is declining as investor concerns spread across international markets, spurred on by demonstrations in China against continuing COVID restrictions.

Today Bitcoin Price

DATE BTC USD Today 01 16,415.97

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin currently has a price of $16,174 and a $24 billion 24-hour trading volume. Over the previous 24 hours, the value of the BTC/USD pair has dropped by more than 2%, but CoinMarketCap is still in the lead with a live market cap of $311 billion, up from $310 billion during the Asian session. Out of a total of 21,000,000 BTC coins, 19,218,643 are currently in use.

The BTC/USD pair is trading down on Monday after being rejected below the $16,600 resistance level, which was extended by a negative trendline.

In the past four hours, Bitcoin has formed a descending triangle pattern, which frequently denotes the beginning of a downward trend.

With an immediate support level of $16,000 within sight, the price of bitcoin is currently trading at $16,150. This indicates that the next support level for bitcoin, which is extended by a double bottom support level, is $15,650.

Leading technical indicators like the RSI and MACD, which are both in the sell zone, show that there is a lot of selling pressure. Because the 50-day moving average is approaching resistance at $16,450, the decline is expected to continue.

If buyers enter the market, a bullish breakout of the $16,450 level could drive Bitcoin to $17,000 in a few of days.

