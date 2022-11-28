Canada to reopen Pakistan visa center after 10 years

Advertisement
Articles
  • Canada has announced that it will reopen its visa office in Pakistan.
  • The change coincides with an increase in Pakistani requests for Canadian visas.
  • The Canadian government closed its immigration facility in Pakistan about 10 years ago.
After a ten-year break, Canada has announced that it will reopen its visa office in Pakistan. Due of the unstable security environment at the time, Canada closed its visa office in Pakistan and relocated it to Abu Dhabi.

The Canadian government has set aside a sizeable amount of money for the building of its visa office in Islamabad. The change coincides with an increase in Pakistani requests for Canadian visas.

Since there are hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis residing in Canada and their relatives are having major problems getting Canadian visas, Pakistan has long urged Canada to reconsider its plan to move its immigration facility to Abu Dhabi.

As other nations have reopened visa facilities in Pakistan after an improvement in the security situation, the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada has also asked the Canadian government to transfer the visa centre back to Pakistan in 2019.

Due to lax security, the Canadian government made the decision to close its immigration facility in Pakistan about 10 years ago. Instead, it created two new centres in Abu Dhabi and the United Kingdom (UK).

Pakistanis who wanted to visit Canada were compelled to apply for their visas first in either Abu Dhabi or the UK. However, many nations reactivated their visa operations in Pakistan as the security situation improved, forcing Canada to likewise reevaluate its choice.

