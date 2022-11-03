Cement dispatches decline by 18.46 percent during October 2022

Cement dispatches have declined by 18.46 percent in October 2022.

Exports dispatches also declined by massive 40.73 percent.

North based mills dispatched 10.4 million tons cement domestically during the first four months of current fiscal year.

Cement dispatches have declined by 18.46 percent in October 2022. Total cement dispatches during October were 4.252 million tons as against 5.215 million tons during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement dispatches during the month of October 2022 were 3.89 million tons compared to 4.6 million tons in October 2021, showing a decline of 15.5 percent. Exports dispatches also declined by massive 40.73 percent as the volumes reduced from 611,378 tons in October 2021 to 362,350 tons in October 2022.

In October 2022, north based mills dispatched 3.27 million tons cement showing a decline of 16.15 percent against 3.9 million tons dispatches in October 2021. South based mills dispatched 978,166 tons cement during October 2022 that was 25.33 percent less compared to 1.31 million tons during October 2021.

North based mills dispatched 3.14 million tons cement in domestic markets in October 2022 showing a decline of 17.97 percent against 3.83 million tons in October 2021. South based mills dispatched 746,927 tons cement in local markets during October 2022 that was 3.22 percent less compared to 771,755 tons during October 2021.

Exports from north based mills increased by 79.35 percent as the quantities increased from 73,102 tons in October 2021 to 131,111 tons in October 2022. Exports from south reduced by 57.04 percent to 231,239 tons in October 2022 from 538,276 tons during the same month last year.

During the first four months of current fiscal year, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) were 13.87 million tons that is 23.1 percent lower than 18.04 million tons dispatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Domestic dispatches during this period were 12.49 million tons against 15.88 million tons during same period last year showing a reduction of 21.35 percent. Export dispatches were also 35.96 percent less as the volumes reduced to 1.38 million tons during the first four months of current fiscal year compared to 2.15 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills dispatched 10.4 million tons cement domestically during the first four months of current fiscal year showing a reduction of 21.88 percent than cement dispatches of 13.31 million tons during July-October 2021. Exports from borth declined by 8.89 percent to 419,283 tons during July-October 2022 compared with 460,769 tons exported during the same period last year. Total dispatches by north based mills reduced by 21.45 percent to 10.82 million tons during first four months of current financial year from 13.77 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic dispatches by south based mills during July-October 2022 were 2.08 million tons showing reduction of 18.59 percent over 2.56 million tons cement dispatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from south declined by 43.32 percent to 961,581 tons during July-October 2022 compared with 1.69 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total dispatches by south based mills reduced by 28.43 percent to 3.05 million tons during first four months of current financial year from 4.26 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Expressing concerns over the continuous decline in cement demand and the rising input costs, APCMA spokesman urged the government to devise industry friendly policies for making the product competitive in the international market. The government should speed-up the rehabilitation works in flood affected areas for minimising difficulties of people before winter season, he added.

