Chinese EV manufacturer Nio resumes production

Production has resumed at Nio’s two plants in Hefei, a city in China’s east.

COVID-19 restrictions hampered business and caused delays in delivery to customers.

This has fueled employee resentment at Apple supplier Foxconn.

Advertisement

Nio, a Chinese manufacturer of electric vehicles, has restarted production at its two plants in Hefei, a city in the country’s east, after COVID-19 restrictions hampered business and caused delays in delivery.

A corporate official stated on Thursday that “Production is currently resumed,” declining to say whether it was a full or partial resumption.

With lockdowns and strict restrictions, China is combating an increase in COVID cases in numerous key cities. This has hampered travel and fueled employee resentment at major Apple supplier Foxconn.

Nio announced on Wednesday that it had halted production as a result of COVID limits, which delayed delivery at a time when sales were growing and caused a sharp decline in its share price.

Early in October, Hefei experienced its most recent outbreak, which led the government to periodically place certain areas of the city—including the neighborhood where Nio’s plants are situated—under lockdown.

Following the introduction of new models like the ET5, Nio sold 10,059 automobiles last month, nearly tripling its sales from October 2021. Its sales increased by 32% in the first ten months of the year.

Advertisement

Also Read Nio stops production, Foxconn park locks down over COVID-19 China's electric carmaker Nio has ceased production. Foxconn's industrial park has been...