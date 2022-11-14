Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 15th Nov 2022

Quant Price Prediction: Today’s Quant Price, 15th Nov 2022
The price of the cryptocurrency Quant is expected to rise significantly following...
As the Asian trading session begins, worries about FTX’s financial stability have contributed to a general downward trend in the prices of all the most significant cryptocurrencies. This pattern has led to the first-ever decline in the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies below $1 trillion. Bitcoin’s price significantly declined and was last seen trading at roughly $19,600, breaking through an upward trendline in the process. Ethereum’s price fell to $1,470 after a similar 7.5% drop.
Tuesday’s price of Ethereum was $1,446. The decrease from yesterday is 9%. With a market value of $178 billion, down from $193 billion, it is ranked second on CoinMarketCap.
A bearish engulfing pattern and three black crows pattern on Ethereum’s 4-hour chart suggest investor selling. Additionally, this trend points to a drop in price. The $1,460 price of Ethereum is below an uptrendline. Ethereum may drop to $1,380 if the upward trendline is broken.
Both signs signal that sellers may soon tyre, allowing bulls to buy. As a result, both are oversold. Both the RSI and the MACD show a bearish trend.
Bitcoin currently costs $19,600, and there are $60 billion in daily transactions. A loss of around 6% of Bitcoins occurred during the Asian session. It is presently ranked #1 by CoinMarketCap with a market valuation of $378 billion, down from $438 billion yesterday.
The upward channel at $20,400 and the triple bottom support at $20,000 for Bitcoin have both been violated, changing the technical perspective from bullish to negative. On a 4-hour timescale, Bitcoin has formed a “three black crows” candlestick pattern, signifying a significant bearish bias among investors.
If this barrier is crossed, Bitcoin might drop to a price of $18,650 or less. On the downside, there is immediate support for bitcoin at $19,230. A negative trend is supported by both leading and trailing indicators, including the RSI, MACD, and 50-day moving averages. A breach below will allow for further selling to $18,000 and $17,650 if BTC is unable to stop the downturn at $18,650.
The next upside barrier for Bitcoin is still not far from $20,000; if it is crossed, BTC might rise to $20,635. The bias is still depressing.
The short-term outlook for the ninth-largest cryptocurrency is bullish, which may create the framework for a favourable long-term trend. On the daily chart below, the Super Trend indicator has generated a buy signal, encouraging retail and sidelined investors to enter the market in expectation of a strong upward advance.
The Super Trend indicator overlays the chart and analyses market volatility using average true range (ATR) data, similar to a moving average. According to the chart below, a daily close below the Cardano price generates a buy signal. Until the Super Trend indicator switches above it to give a sell signal, the bulls will likely continue to control ADA.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.