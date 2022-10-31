Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: ETH, BTC, Cardano, 1st Nov 2022

Bitcoin rose 4% to $20,260 in Asia. Ethereum has risen more than 10% to $1,485. On November 1st, all cryptocurrency market capitalization surged roughly 5% to $976 billion. Major cryptocurrencies rose. The day prior, cryptocurrency market volume rose 69% to $89.24 billion.

DeFi represents 4% of the crypto market’s 24-hour volume with $3.66 billion. The 24-hour cryptocurrency market volume is $80.85 billion, 90% of stablecoin volume.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Because of the macro tendency, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency asset, will decline further during the recession. ETH will follow the stock market when rates, inflation, and recession rise.

Even if Bitcoin hits $50,000 per BTC, a crypto analyst says Ethereum will never reach $1000 per ETH.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are continue falling. However, BTC ratios for most cryptocurrencies have plummeted below 80%.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

By November 1, 2022, the value of Bitcoin is anticipated to fall by -4.18% and hit $ 19,738 based on our most recent price estimate. Our technical indicators indicate that the current mood is bearish, and the Fear & Greed Index is currently at 32. (Fear). In the past 30 days, Bitcoin’s price volatility was 1.83%, with 14/30 (47%) green days. Our Bitcoin forecast indicates that this is a horrible moment to purchase Bitcoin.

Cardano Price Prediction

According to the findings of a recent study conducted by Santiment, Cardano is currently being drastically undervalued. The value of the coin has decreased since the same time last year, when it was at roughly the same level. In point of fact, the MVRV Z-score currently stands at -1.35, which is the lowest it has been in the past 45 months.

The current price of ADA is reported to be $0.3609, which is 3.10% higher than the price it was yesterday. This is a price increase. In the past day and a half, $403.02 million has been put in the project, which is almost $60 million more than what was invested in the project at the same time the day before.

Despite the fact that the project has achieved some noteworthy advancements since November 2021, holders have not observed a discernible rising trend since that time. The price of cardano would need to increase by 88%.

