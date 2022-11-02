Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 02 Nov 2022

KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 02 Nov 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 224.5 226.5 Euro EUR 230 232 British Pound GBP 267 269.5 UAE Dirham AED 65.5 66.1 Saudi Riyal SAR 61.9 62.5 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 713.78 718.78 Canadian Dollar CAD 162.99 164.34 Australian Dollar AUD 142.4 143.65 Omani Riyal OMR 573.64 578.14 Japanese Yen JPY 1.22 1.27 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.85 47.3 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.68 61.18 Bahrain Dinar BHD 589.98 594.48 Thai Bhat THB 5.84 5.94 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.68 30.93 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.26 28.61 Danish Krone DKK 29.7 30.05 New Zealand Dollar NZD 128.99 130.19 Singapore Dollar SGD 156.91 158.21 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.55 21.85 Swedish Krona SEK 20.19 20.49 Swiss Franc CHF 222.65 224.4 Indian Rupee INR 2.68 2.76

