  Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 15 Nov 2022
Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 15 Nov 2022

Articles
KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 15 Nov 2022.

Currency rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 15 Nov 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.6227.85
EuroEUR240.5243
British PoundGBP274.3277
UAE DirhamAED64.765.3
Saudi RiyalSAR62.563.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD719.23724.23
Canadian DollarCAD167.15168.5
Australian DollarAUD148.29149.54
Omani RiyalOMR576.73581.23
Japanese YenJPY1.531.57
Malaysian RinggitMYR47.8748.32
atari RiyalQAR60.8661.36
Bahrain DinarBHD589.15593.65
Thai BhatTHB6.156.25
Chinese YuanCNY31.1331.38
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.2728.62
Danish KroneDKK30.8231.17
New Zealand DollarNZD134.46135.66
Singapore DollarSGD161.38162.68
Norwegians KroneNOK22.322.6
Swedish KronaSEK21.4421.74
Swiss FrancCHF230.36232.11
Indian RupeeINR2.752.83

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

