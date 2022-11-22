  • News
  • Currency Rate in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound – 22 Nov 2022
KARACHI – Today’s Currency rates for US Dollar, UAE Dirham, UK Pound Sterling, Riyal, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market on 22 Nov 2022.

Here you can find the updated currency rate in Pakistan last updated on, 22 Nov 2022.

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228.75231
EuroEUR242244.5
British PoundGBP278.7281
UAE DirhamAED6565.6
Saudi RiyalSAR6363.6
Kuwaiti DinarKWD722.53727.53
Canadian DollarCAD166.7168.05
Australian DollarAUD149150.25
Omani RiyalOMR579.45583.95
Japanese YenJPY1.651.7
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.0149.46
Qatari RiyalQAR61.361.8
Bahrain DinarBHD593.39597.89
Thai BhatTHB6.226.32
Chinese YuanCNY31.3531.6
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.5328.88
Danish KroneDKK30.9731.32
New Zealand DollarNZD137.26138.46
Singapore DollarSGD162.14163.44
Norwegians KroneNOK21.922.2
Swedish KronaSEK20.9821.28
Swiss FrancCHF233.68235.43
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

