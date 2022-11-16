Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 17th Nov 2022

Decentraland’s value is expected to decrease by -8.06% and reach $ 0.471413 by November 16 of 2022, according to our most recent price projection for the cryptocurrency. Our technical indicators indicate that the current mood is bearish, and the Fear & Greed Index is currently at 29. (Fear). Decentraland recorded 4.35% price volatility during the previous 30 days and 15/30 (50%) green days. Our Decentraland forecast indicates that this is a poor time to invest in Decentraland.

One technique to forecast the long-term direction of the Decentraland pricing is to compare it to other significant technology advancements and trends. The table above displays the price of Decentraland at the end of the years 2023, 2024, and 2025 if its growth trajectory had been in line with the expansion of the internet or the growth of major tech firms like Google and Facebook.

In the best case scenario, if MANA price follows Facebook growth, price projection for 2025 is $ 10.90. The estimate for Decentraland in 2025 would be $2.15 if it grew at the same rate as the Internet.

Today’s Decentraland Price

