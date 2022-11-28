Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 29th Nov 2022

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 29th Nov 2022
Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Decentraland TO USD converted price you can find here
Decentraland price today Is $0.3887992 USD
|DATE
|Mana
|USD
|Today
|1
|0.3887992
The market mood for Decentraland (MANA) has recently been rather depressing. More than 50% in three months, 32% in the previous month, and 16.82% in just seven days have seen a decline in Decentraland (MANA).
After hitting a high of $0.7448 on November 5, Decentraland (MANA) experienced a steep decline that lasted until November 9, when it made a little retracement near the $0.43 resistance level. The price then pierced the resistance zone and has been falling since then.
A long-term negative trend is indicated by MACD and the 200-day moving average. On the other side, higher time frames display consolidated price activity; a breakout at the top would signal the start of a bullish trend.
Market analysts are optimistic about the future of the metaverse and Decentraland (MANA). By 2025, they anticipate an average price of $2.25 and a price of $1.09 in 2023.
