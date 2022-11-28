Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 29th Nov 2022

Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 29th Nov 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 29th Nov 2022

Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 29th Nov 2022

Advertisement

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Decentraland TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland Today’s Price

Decentraland price today Is $0.3887992 USD

DATEManaUSD
Today10.3887992

Decentraland Price Prediction:

Advertisement

The market mood for Decentraland (MANA) has recently been rather depressing. More than 50% in three months, 32% in the previous month, and 16.82% in just seven days have seen a decline in Decentraland (MANA).

After hitting a high of $0.7448 on November 5, Decentraland (MANA) experienced a steep decline that lasted until November 9, when it made a little retracement near the $0.43 resistance level. The price then pierced the resistance zone and has been falling since then.

A long-term negative trend is indicated by MACD and the 200-day moving average. On the other side, higher time frames display consolidated price activity; a breakout at the top would signal the start of a bullish trend.

Market analysts are optimistic about the future of the metaverse and Decentraland (MANA). By 2025, they anticipate an average price of $2.25 and a price of $1.09 in 2023.

Also Read

Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 29th Nov 2022
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 29th Nov 2022

The Dogecoin price has fallen by 4% in the past 24 hours,...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story