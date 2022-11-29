Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 30th Nov 2022

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Mana TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland price today Is $0.3893715 USD

DATE Mana USD Today 1 0.3893715

Decentraland Price Prediction:

Recently, the market sentiment for MANA has been rather gloomy. Mana has experienced declines of more than 50% in three months, 32% in the previous month, and 16.82% in just seven days.

MANA saw a strong decrease after reaching a high of $0.7448 on November 5 that continued until November 9, when it made a little retracement close to the $0.43 resistance level. The price then broke through the resistance area and has been dropping since then.

The 200-day moving average and MACD both show a long-term bearish trend. Higher time frames, on the other hand, show consolidated price activity; a breakout at the top would mark the beginning of a bullish trend.

Market analysts are hopeful for the future of Decentraland and the metaverse (MANA). They predict that prices will be $1.09 in 2023 and $2.25 on average by 2025.

