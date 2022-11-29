Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Business
  • Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 30th Nov 2022
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 30th Nov 2022

Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 30th Nov 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 30th Nov 2022

Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 30th Nov 2022

Advertisement

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Mana TO USD converted price you can find here

Decentraland Today’s Price

Decentraland price today Is $0.3893715 USD

DATEManaUSD
Today10.3893715

Decentraland Price Prediction:

Advertisement

Recently, the market sentiment for MANA has been rather gloomy. Mana has experienced declines of more than 50% in three months, 32% in the previous month, and 16.82% in just seven days.

MANA saw a strong decrease after reaching a high of $0.7448 on November 5 that continued until November 9, when it made a little retracement close to the $0.43 resistance level. The price then broke through the resistance area and has been dropping since then.

The 200-day moving average and MACD both show a long-term bearish trend. Higher time frames, on the other hand, show consolidated price activity; a breakout at the top would mark the beginning of a bullish trend.

Market analysts are hopeful for the future of Decentraland and the metaverse (MANA). They predict that prices will be $1.09 in 2023 and $2.25 on average by 2025.

Also Read

Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 29th Nov 2022
Decentraland Price Prediction: Today’s Decentraland (Mana) Price, 29th Nov 2022

Decentraland price prediction – Here’s the latest Decentraland (Mana) price prediction and Decentraland TO...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 03 Dec 2022
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 03 Dec 2022
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 3rd Dec 2022
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 3rd Dec 2022
Gold Rate in SAR– Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia– 03 Dec 2022
Gold Rate in SAR– Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia– 03 Dec 2022
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 3rd Dec 2022
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 3rd Dec 2022
Gold Rate in AED– Today’s Gold Price in Dubai– 03 Dec 2022
Gold Rate in AED– Today’s Gold Price in Dubai– 03 Dec 2022
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 03 Dec 2022
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 03 Dec 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story