  • Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 17 Nov 2022
Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 17 Nov 2022

Articles
AED to PKR rate in Pakistan –

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 64.4 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 65. Updated on, 17 Nov 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

UAE DirhamAED64.465

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.4227.65
EuroEUR242.5245
British PoundGBP276.3279
UAE DirhamAED64.465
Saudi RiyalSAR62.563.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD719.56724.56
Canadian DollarCAD166.79168.14
Australian DollarAUD150.18151.43
Omani RiyalOMR576.27580.77
Japanese YenJPY1.551.6
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.8249.27
Qatari RiyalQAR60.8661.36
Bahrain DinarBHD589.2593.7
Thai BhatTHB6.236.33
Chinese YuanCNY31.4431.69
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.3128.66
Danish KroneDKK30.8931.24
New Zealand DollarNZD136.75137.95
Singapore DollarSGD161.7163
Norwegians KroneNOK22.2322.53
Swedish KronaSEK21.2321.53
Swiss FrancCHF234.54236.29
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

