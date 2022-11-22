Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 23 Nov 2022

Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 23 Nov 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 23 Nov 2022

Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 23 Nov 2022

Advertisement
AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is 60.73 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR  60.81 Updated on, 23 Nov 2022

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Advertisement

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today60.7360.81

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228.75231
EuroEUR242244
British PoundGBP278.7281.5
UAE DirhamAED65.365.9
Saudi RiyalSAR63.263.8
Kuwaiti DinarKWD726.21731.21
Canadian DollarCAD166.21167.56
Australian DollarAUD147.64148.89
Omani RiyalOMR582.04586.54
Japanese YenJPY1.681.72
Malaysian RinggitMYR48.9649.41
Qatari RiyalQAR61.5862.08
Bahrain DinarBHD596.11600.61
Thai BhatTHB6.186.28
Chinese YuanCNY31.2831.53
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.7329.08
Danish KroneDKK30.8431.19
New Zealand DollarNZD136.5137.7
Singapore DollarSGD162.08163.38
Norwegians KroneNOK21.7622.06
Swedish KronaSEK20.921.2
Swiss FrancCHF233.76235.51
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story