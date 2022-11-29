Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Business
  • Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 30 Nov 2022
Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 30 Nov 2022

Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 30 Nov 2022

Articles
Advertisement
Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 30 Nov 2022

Dirham TO PKR – Today’s AED to PKR – 30 Nov 2022

Advertisement

AED TO PKR buying exchange rate is  60.97 as per Pakistan Open Market and AED /PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR  61.05 Updated on, 30Nov 2022

Advertisement

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate

AED to PKR (Dirham Rate in Pakistan)

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today60.9761.05

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD228.7230.95
EuroEUR245247.5
British PoundGBP286.15289
UAE DirhamAED65.566.1
Saudi RiyalSAR63.564.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD725.43730.43
Canadian DollarCAD167.38168.73
Australian DollarAUD151.12152.37
Omani RiyalOMR581.31585.81
Japanese YenJPY1.831.88
Malaysian RinggitMYR49.9950.44
Qatari RiyalQAR61.562
Bahrain DinarBHD595.38599.88
Thai BhatTHB6.266.36
Chinese YuanCNY31.2731.52
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.6529
Danish KroneDKK31.331.65
New Zealand DollarNZD139.86141.06
Singapore DollarSGD162.73164.03
Norwegians KroneNOK22.6522.95
Swedish KronaSEK21.4621.76
Swiss FrancCHF236.79238.54
Indian RupeeINR2.742.82
Advertisement

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 03 Dec 2022
Gold Rate in QAR – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 03 Dec 2022
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 3rd Dec 2022
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 3rd Dec 2022
Gold Rate in SAR– Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia– 03 Dec 2022
Gold Rate in SAR– Today’s Gold Price in Saudi Arabia– 03 Dec 2022
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 3rd Dec 2022
Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 3rd Dec 2022
Gold Rate in AED– Today’s Gold Price in Dubai– 03 Dec 2022
Gold Rate in AED– Today’s Gold Price in Dubai– 03 Dec 2022
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 03 Dec 2022
Today's Currency Rates in Pakistan - 03 Dec 2022
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story