Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 17th Nov 2022

Doge price prediction

Doge price today is $0.0846873 USD

DATE Dogecoin USD Today 1 0.0846873

Doge Price Prediction

According to dogecoin price forecast, the token is currently trading close to the lower price range of the long-term consolidation phase. Musk’s connection to the DOGE cryptocurrency has consistently demonstrated the currency’s success in acquiring market cap. The DOGE/BTC pair is now trading at 0.000005239 BTC, down 0.12% on the day.

The token is attempting to return to the higher price range of the long-term consolidation phase on the daily chart. The DOGE cryptocurrency must first overcome the $0.093 resistance level, though, in order to move toward the higher price range. Following the breakout, DOGE might soon achieve some noteworthy success. Even if DOGE, the memecoin, is attempting to perform remarkably well during these difficult times, the entire cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing a carnage.

Dogecoin’s estimated price is $0.0875 at the moment, and in the last day, its market capitalization increased by 0.29%. However, during the intraday trading session, trading volume has dropped by 9.75%. This suggests that sellers are getting ready to let DOGE revert to the lower price range.

On the daily price chart, the DOGE cryptocurrency price is attempting to surge toward the higher price range of the long-term consolidation phase. To prevent the decline, the token has to draw in additional buyers. To recover, DOGE will need the volume change to increase, which is now below normal. The DOGE stock is currently trading at its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day daily moving averages.

