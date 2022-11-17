Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 18th Nov 2022

Doge price prediction – Here’s the latest Doge price prediction and Doge TO USD converted price you can find here

Dogecoin’s value increased in 2021 as the cryptocurrency markets recovered, gaining popularity on social media and spurring the creation of additional coins with Shiba Inu dog themes.

In order to provide a framework for governance and support for the development of the project’s community, the Dogecoin Foundation was established in 2014. Elon Musk unusually favours DOGE over other cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, even in the context of cryptocurrency markets, the price of Dogecoin fluctuates wildly because social media communities are to blame for notable price peaks and subsequent crashes that garner mainstream media attention.

The cryptocurrency is now trading close to the lower price range of the long-term consolidation phase, according to dogecoin price projection. Musk’s association with the cryptocurrency DOGE has repeatedly shown the currency’s success in gaining market cap. The DOGE/BTC pair is now down 0.12% on the day, trading at 0.000005239 BTC.

On the daily chart, the token is making an effort to return to the upper price range of the long-term consolidation phase. But before the cryptocurrency can advance to the upper price range, it must first break through the $0.093 resistance level. After the breakout, coin might soon have some laudable success. Even though coin, the memecoin, is making an effort to perform exceptionally well in these challenging times, the entire cryptocurrency market is currently in a state of chaos.

Dogecoin’s market capitalization climbed by 0.29% over the past day, and its estimated price is at $0.0875. However, trade volume has decreased by 9.75% during the intraday trading session. This could mean that the sellers are getting ready to let the price of DOGE drop.

The DOGE cryptocurrency price is attempting to climb toward the higher price range of the long-term consolidation phase on the daily price chart. The token needs to entice more purchasers in order to stop the decline. The volume change, which is currently below average, must increase for DOGE to recover. The 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day daily moving averages for the DOGE stock are where it is trading right now.