Doge Price Prediction: Today’s Dogecoin Price, 3rd Nov 2022

Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.1198, down 8% from where it was 24 hours ago. During a rally that Elon Musk started, this $16 billion meme coin increased by nearly 100% in the previous week.

Supporters of Dogecoin participated in the rally in large numbers, pushing bullish predictions above $1.

Prior to the $0.15 mark, though, DOGE started to give up some of its gains. It presently appears to be resting just above strong support at $0.1100.

If holders decide to lock in their gains, overhead pressure will rise, but if this support holds, the price of Dogecoin might swiftly return to its upward trend.

Today’s Doge price

Doge price today is $0.1310397 USD

A green nine-candlestick sell signal has been displayed by the TD Sequential Indicator. Incoming selling pressure is indicated by this signal, while bulls are moving into the background. For short trades, traders must ensure that the high of the eighth or ninth bar exceeds the high of the sixth and seventh candles in the count. The trend will be confirmed to have reversed if the daily close falls below support at $0.1200, with potential profit targets around $0.10 and $0.085. There will be no choice but to allow the price to retrace its steps if the trading volume turns negative. Even while DOGE trading is currently at a high level, the OBV (On Balance Volume) indicator suggests that sellers may eventually seize control. On October 31, however, DOGE closed above $0.12, and on November 1 the coin once again became bullish, experiencing a substantial spike in volume and climbing back up to $0.15. The coin is currently trading at $0.144 and has once again encountered strong resistance at that price. The four-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 74 indicates that the coin is the most "overbought" among the top 200 coins. In the immediate term, DOGE could go to $0.20 if sentiment stays strong, although as was already indicated, the critical support level for a negative move is below $0.12. Longer term, a lot of investors continue to believe that Elon Musk will add DOGE to Twitter. The price may continue to increase until there is evidence of such, in either case.