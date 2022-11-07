Advertisement
Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 08 Nov 2022

Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 08 Nov 2022

Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 08 Nov 2022

Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 08 Nov 2022

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 221.5 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR   222.00Updated on, 08 Nov 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today221.5222.00

Dollar TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.5227.75
EuroEUR233233.25
British PoundGBP266.5269
UAE DirhamAED65.265.8
Saudi RiyalSAR62.963.5
Kuwaiti DinarKWD714.26719.26
Canadian DollarCAD164.64165.99
Australian DollarAUD143.34144.59
Omani RiyalOMR576.72581.22
Japanese YenJPY1.531.58
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.7447.19
Qatari RiyalQAR60.9761.47
Bahrain DinarBHD590.22594.72
Thai BhatTHB5.956.05
Chinese YuanCNY30.8631.11
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.2728.62
Danish KroneDKK29.730.05
New Zealand DollarNZD131.55132.75
Singapore DollarSGD158.11159.41
Norwegians KroneNOK21.6621.96
Swedish KronaSEK20.3120.61
Swiss FrancCHF222.36224.11
Indian RupeeINR2.712.79

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

