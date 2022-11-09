Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 10 Nov 2022

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 221.5 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR is.PKR222.00. Updated on, 10 Nov 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 221.5 222.00

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 225.5 227.75 Euro EUR 234 236 British Pound GBP 268 270.5 UAE Dirham AED 64.7 65.3 Saudi Riyal SAR 62.5 63.1 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 715.48 720.48 Canadian Dollar CAD 164.08 165.43 Australian Dollar AUD 143.14 144.39 Omani Riyal OMR 575.4 579.9 Japanese Yen JPY 1.48 1.53 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.65 47.1 Qatari Riyal QAR 60.85 61.35 Bahrain Dinar BHD 589.09 593.59 Thai Bhat THB 5.93 6.03 Chinese Yuan CNY 30.64 30.89 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.22 28.57 Danish Krone DKK 29.77 30.12 New Zealand Dollar NZD 131.11 132.31 Singapore Dollar SGD 157.79 159.09 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.6 21.9 Swedish Krona SEK 20.39 20.69 Swiss Franc CHF 223.61 225.36

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.