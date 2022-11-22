Dollar TO PKR – Today’s Dollar Price in Pakistan – 23 Nov 2022

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 223 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar PKR is.PKR 223.50 . Updated on, 23 Nov 2022.

Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar to PKR – US Dollar rate in Pakistan

DATE BUYING SELLING Today 223 223.50

Dollar to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING SELLING US Dollar USD 228.75 231 Euro EUR 242 244 British Pound GBP 278.7 281.5 UAE Dirham AED 65.3 65.9 Saudi Riyal SAR 63.2 63.8 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 726.21 731.21 Canadian Dollar CAD 166.21 167.56 Australian Dollar AUD 147.64 148.89 Omani Riyal OMR 582.04 586.54 Japanese Yen JPY 1.68 1.72 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.96 49.41 Qatari Riyal QAR 61.58 62.08 Bahrain Dinar BHD 596.11 600.61 Thai Bhat THB 6.18 6.28 Chinese Yuan CNY 31.28 31.53 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.73 29.08 Danish Krone DKK 30.84 31.19 New Zealand Dollar NZD 136.5 137.7 Singapore Dollar SGD 162.08 163.38 Norwegians Krone NOK 21.76 22.06 Swedish Krona SEK 20.9 21.2 Swiss Franc CHF 233.76 235.51 Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.