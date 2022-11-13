ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 14th Nov 2022

The enormous downturn that has been affecting the bitcoin market keeps going. The value of major cryptocurrencies declined on November 13 in the early going after the market worth of all cryptocurrencies dropped by almost 11% to $809 billion the day before.

The total volume of the cryptocurrency market fell 11% to $189 billion over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum was trading just above $1,100 and was about to experience a big decline.

The total volume in DeFi was $8.57 billion, or more over 4% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume. The total 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market was $180 billion, or 95% of the total volume of all stablecoins.

Today’s Ethereum Price

Advertisement

DATE ETC USD Today 01 1,229.77 Advertisement Ethereum Price Prediction Ethereum, the second-most valued cryptocurrency, dropped by almost 25% over the previous seven days and about 14% over the previous 24 hours to trade at $1,118 on Thursday. With a live market value of $142 billion, down from $159 billion yesterday, it is currently ranked second on CoinMarketCap. A symmetrical triangle formation that has been holding Ethereum near $1,227 has been broken on the daily chart. A bearish breakout is confirmed by a bearish engulfing candle closing outside of a symmetrical triangle pattern, which might push ETH toward the $1,000 or $810 support region. The 50-day moving average around $1,400 also suggests that the selling trend may continue. On its way to $1,400, the ETH/USD pair may face major resistance at the $1,227 level. Advertisement Additionally oversold by the RSI and MACD, ETH may recover and retest the $1,300 level before the market prices decline lower. Also Read Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 14th Nov 2022 After FTX and its associated companies went under, the price decline of...