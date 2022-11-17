Advertisement
ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 18th Nov 2022

ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 18th Nov 2022

The price range for Ethereum, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, is between $1,175 and $1,280.

Major cryptocurrencies declined early on November 17 as a result of the previous day’s over 1% decline in the market cap of all cryptocurrencies to $835 billion. The entire volume of the crypto market dropped more than 3% during the past 24 hours to $60.72 billion.

DeFi recorded a $3.30 billion total volume, or 5% of the cryptocurrency market’s overall 24-hour volume. $57.26 billion was the combined volume of all stablecoins, which represents more than 94% of the whole 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market.

Today’s Ethereum Price

DATEETCUSD
Today011,209.39

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum is currently selling for $1,213 with a $12 billion 24-hour trading volume. Ethereum has lost nearly 2.5% in the last day. CoinMarketCap is now ranked second with a live market capitalization of $148 billion. There are currently 122,373,866 ETH coins in circulation.

On the daily chart, there has been a bullish retracement, and Ethereum has taken back the $1,262 level. For Ethereum, the 50-day moving average serves as a direct barrier of resistance. The recovery could hasten to $1,506 or $1,670 if the bullish crossover above $1,370 is kept.

Support continues to be in the $1,170–$1,095 range. If ETH drops below this price, it might rise to $1,000, or $881, although this is currently doubtful.

