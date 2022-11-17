ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 18th Nov 2022

Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 18th Nov 2022
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is now trading at $0.00017357, down 2.5% over...
The price range for Ethereum, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, is between $1,175 and $1,280.
Major cryptocurrencies declined early on November 17 as a result of the previous day’s over 1% decline in the market cap of all cryptocurrencies to $835 billion. The entire volume of the crypto market dropped more than 3% during the past 24 hours to $60.72 billion.
DeFi recorded a $3.30 billion total volume, or 5% of the cryptocurrency market’s overall 24-hour volume. $57.26 billion was the combined volume of all stablecoins, which represents more than 94% of the whole 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market.
|DATE
|ETC
|USD
|Today
|01
|1,209.39
Ethereum is currently selling for $1,213 with a $12 billion 24-hour trading volume. Ethereum has lost nearly 2.5% in the last day. CoinMarketCap is now ranked second with a live market capitalization of $148 billion. There are currently 122,373,866 ETH coins in circulation.
On the daily chart, there has been a bullish retracement, and Ethereum has taken back the $1,262 level. For Ethereum, the 50-day moving average serves as a direct barrier of resistance. The recovery could hasten to $1,506 or $1,670 if the bullish crossover above $1,370 is kept.
Support continues to be in the $1,170–$1,095 range. If ETH drops below this price, it might rise to $1,000, or $881, although this is currently doubtful.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.