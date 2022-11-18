ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 19th Nov 2022

Ethereum, the second-most valued cryptocurrency, is trading flat with a price range of $1,175 to $1,280.

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the negative early on November 18, despite the fact that the value of the global cryptocurrency market increased by 0.16% to $836 billion the day before.

The total volume in DeFi was $2.62 billion, or 5% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume. Additionally, the total volume of all stable coins was $48.64 billion, or 93% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume.

Today’s Ethereum Price

DATE ETC USD Today 01 1,205.66

Ethereum Price Prediction

Advertisement

Ethereum currently has a price of $1,218 and a $8 billion 24-hour trading volume. During the previous day, Ethereum increased by more than 1%. CoinMarketCap is now ranked second with a live market capitalization of $149 billion. There are currently 122,373,866 ETH coins in circulation.

On the daily chart, there has been a bullish retracement, and Ethereum has reclaimed the $1,220 level. Ethereum has established a symmetrical triangle formation on the 4-hour time frame, which is showing investor hesitancy and keeping the price of ETH sustained at $1,202.

The 50-day moving average presents immediate resistance to Ethereum at a price of 1,260. In contrast, a double top pattern above this is likely to extend resistance to around $1,280. The rebound could accelerate to $1,350 or $1,400 if the bullish crossover above $1,280 is sustained.

Support continues to be in the $1,170–$1,095 range. If ETH drops below this price, it might rise to $1,000, or $881, although this is currently doubtful.

Also Read Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 19th Nov 2022 The purchasers still have hope for a positive reversal above $0.000169, a...