ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Ehereum Price, 19th Nov 2022

Lunc Price Prediction: Today’s Lunc Price, 19th Nov 2022
The purchasers still have hope for a positive reversal above $0.000169, a...
Ethereum, the second-most valued cryptocurrency, is trading flat with a price range of $1,175 to $1,280.
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the negative early on November 18, despite the fact that the value of the global cryptocurrency market increased by 0.16% to $836 billion the day before.
The total volume in DeFi was $2.62 billion, or 5% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume. Additionally, the total volume of all stable coins was $48.64 billion, or 93% of the cryptocurrency market’s 24-hour volume.
|DATE
|ETC
|USD
|Today
|01
|1,205.66
Ethereum currently has a price of $1,218 and a $8 billion 24-hour trading volume. During the previous day, Ethereum increased by more than 1%. CoinMarketCap is now ranked second with a live market capitalization of $149 billion. There are currently 122,373,866 ETH coins in circulation.
On the daily chart, there has been a bullish retracement, and Ethereum has reclaimed the $1,220 level. Ethereum has established a symmetrical triangle formation on the 4-hour time frame, which is showing investor hesitancy and keeping the price of ETH sustained at $1,202.
The 50-day moving average presents immediate resistance to Ethereum at a price of 1,260. In contrast, a double top pattern above this is likely to extend resistance to around $1,280. The rebound could accelerate to $1,350 or $1,400 if the bullish crossover above $1,280 is sustained.
Support continues to be in the $1,170–$1,095 range. If ETH drops below this price, it might rise to $1,000, or $881, although this is currently doubtful.
Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.