ETH Price Prediction: Today’s Eherium Price, 8th Nov 2022

Ethereum’s price is steady, swinging between gains and losses around $1,548 as traders wait for the major event before placing their wagers.

The global cryptocurrency market increased by 0.17% to $1.01 trillion on November 4 as major cryptocurrencies traded in a varied manner early in the day. On contrast, the entire volume of the crypto market dropped by 22% in the previous day to reach $79 billion.

DeFi saw $5.67 billion in total volume, or 7% of the total 24-hour volume in the cryptocurrency market. Stablecoin activity totaled $72 billion, or 91% of the total 24-hour volume of the cryptocurrency market.

Today’s Ethereum Price

Ethereum Price Prediction Ethereum's price is $1,552 at the moment, with a $13 billion 24-hour trading volume, down from $24 yesterday. Ethereum has risen roughly 3% over the past week. With a current market value of $189 billion, down from $190 billion yesterday, Ethereum is now placed second on CoinMarketCap. The $1,500 support level, which is being stretched by the symmetrical triangle formation, was tested by the ETH/USD pair on Friday. A 50-day moving average that extends past $1,560 continues to be the first line of resistance for ether. ETH might reach $1,625 or $1,660 if a symmetrical triangle bullish breakout occurs. The risk is that ETH can drop below $1,480 or $1,404 today if closing candles close below $1,500.