  • EUR TO PKR – Today Euro rate in Pakistan – 14 Nov 2022
EUR TO PKR – Today’s Euro Rate in Pakistan

EUR to PKR buying exchange rate is  226.76 as per Pakistan Open Market and EUR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Euro to PKR is 227.07. Updated on, 14 Nov 2022.

Euro to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Euro to PKR exchange rates

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

DATEBUYINGSELLING
Today226.76227.07

EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

CURRENCYSYMBOLBUYINGSELLING
US DollarUSD225.5227.75
EuroEUR239241.4
British PoundGBP274276.7
UAE DirhamAED64.765.3
Saudi RiyalSAR62.563.1
Kuwaiti DinarKWD716.7721.7
Canadian DollarCAD164.77166.12
Australian DollarAUD142.9144.15
Omani RiyalOMR575.75580.25
Japanese YenJPY1.51.55
Malaysian RinggitMYR46.6547.1
Qatari RiyalQAR60.8561.35
Bahrain DinarBHD589.52594.02
Thai BhatTHB5.936.03
Chinese YuanCNY30.6130.86
Hong Kong DollarHKD28.2228.57
Danish KroneDKK29.9130.26
New Zealand DollarNZD131.11132.31
Singapore DollarSGD158.51159.09
Norwegians KroneNOK21.621.9
Swedish KronaSEK20.3920.69
Swiss FrancCHF225.36227.11
Indian RupeeINR2.72.78

BOLNews.com, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates. In Pakistan Banks generally charge a higher exchange rate on the currency. We timely update Inter-bank currency rates on our website.

